Economic News
March 20, 2020 / 12:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK government scientists publish evidence on COVID-19 evolution

1 Min Read

Small toy figures are seen in front of the coronavirus (COVID-19) sign in this illustration taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - British government emergency response scientists published the evidence on their understanding of COVID-19 evolution on Friday.

“The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has been providing ministers and officials with free and frank advice throughout,” they said.

“This is an incredibly fast-moving, developing situation and as part of our collective efforts to give the clearest and most reliable scientific advice, SAGE has and continues to draw upon a huge range of experts and a huge range of evidence,” said Patrick Vallance, the British government’s chief scientific adviser.

here

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below