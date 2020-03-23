Shoppers desert UK high streets in coronavirus crisis, footfall down 41%

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a shop promoting a new James Bond movie "No Time To Die", as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers deserted Britain’s high streets last week, with footfall down 41% according to Springboard, after the government advised people to stay at home and a growing number of businesses were either told to or chose to shut.

Pub were instructed to close on Friday, while cafes and restaurants were only allowed to offer take-out food and drink.

A growing number of chains, including McDonald’s and Primark, have shut completely in Britain until the coronavirus crisis abates.