Under new guidelines, Britons plan for a different kind of BBQ

FILE PHOTO: People are seen enjoying the weather in Arlington Row, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Arlington Row , Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - People across Britain plan to invite friends and family to barbecues in their gardens with the latest easing of social distancing measures on Monday, but a list of rules will make them a little more awkward than before.

Guests will have to bring their own cutlery and plates to any meals unless hosts have managed not to touch them and while food can be shared, dishes cannot passed between households without being wiped down first, government guidelines said.

“If you are in someone else’s garden, you must not go inside to help the host carry the food out or to help with the washing up,” said the new rules.

They are part of a relaxation of stringent measures put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus 10 weeks ago. Schools welcomed back some younger pupils on Monday, more shops opened and outside gatherings of up six people from different households were allowed for the first time.

The country has been basking in unusually sunny weather for the past few weeks but when the inevitable British rain returns, the guidance says guests will have to brave it, or leave.

“You should not go indoors unless you need the toilet or are passing through to access the garden,” the rules say.

“If you no longer want to remain outdoors, you should go home. Don’t go into garages, sheds or cabins – these are all indoor areas and where the risk of transmission is higher.”