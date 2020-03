FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gestures as he talks about coronavirus at the annual conference of the British Chambers of Commerce in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.

Less than two hours earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he too had tested positive for the virus.