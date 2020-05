Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services looks towards an elderly non-COVID-19 patient as she is moved from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Picture taken May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the deaths of 144 health care workers and 131 social care workers had been reported as involving COVID-19.

The United Kingdom’s total COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 40,000, by far the worst yet reported in Europe. [nL8N2CU319]