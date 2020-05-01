Money News
May 1, 2020 / 6:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Heathrow Airport sees April passenger numbers down 97%

1 Min Read

A lady wearing a mask is seen at Heathrow airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, said passenger numbers were expected to be down by around 97% in April and they were likely to remain weak until governments fighting the coronavirus outbreak deem it safe to travel.

For the first quarter, revenue fell 12.7% to 593 million pounds ($745 million) and adjusted EBITDA fell by 22.4% to 315 million pounds.

Heathrow said it had 3.2 billion pounds in liquidity,sufficient to maintain the business at least over the next 12 months, even with no passengers.

($1 = 0.7962 pounds)

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below