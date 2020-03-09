UK says all those returning from Italian areas under lockdown must self-isolate

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday anyone returning from areas in northern Italy which have been placed under a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether they show any symptoms of illness.

The Italian government said that under new measures effective from Sunday, people were not allowed to enter or leave the Lombardy region, which surrounds Milan, as well as 14 provinces in four other regions, including the cities of Venice, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Rimini.

“If you have returned or are soon to return from any of the listed areas on lockdown, you must self-isolate for 14 days with or without symptoms,” Britain’s health ministry said.

Those returning from any other areas in Italy who develop any symptoms have also been instructed to self-isolate, the ministry said.