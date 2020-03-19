State visit to UK by Japan emperor postponed - Buckingham Palace
1 Min Read
Japan's Emperor Naruhito poses for a photo at their residence in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2020, ahead of the Emperor's 60th birthday on February 23, in this handout photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan. Picture taken February 12, 2020. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
LONDON (Reuters) - A planned state visit to Britain by the emperor and empress of Japan in June has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden