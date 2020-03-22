World News
March 22, 2020 / 6:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK tells vulnerable to stay at home for 12 weeks to fight virus

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will tell 1.5 million of its most vulnerable citizens they must stay at home for the next 12 weeks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, a minister said on Sunday.

“Today, we have to go further and shield the most clinically vulnerable people to save their lives,” communities minister Robert Jenrick said at a news conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The (National Health Service) will be contacting these people in the coming days urging them to stay at home for a period of at least 12 weeks.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton

