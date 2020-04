General view of 10 Downing Street after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken into the intensive care unit in hospital on Monday evening, after his coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms worsened and he has asked Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab to deputise, in London, Britain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in a stable and improving condition in intensive care, his culture minister said on Thursday.

“In terms of the prime minister’s condition, it remains as we said yesterday: he’s stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff,” Oliver Dowden told BBC TV.

“I think things are getting better for him.”