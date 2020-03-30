British PM Johnson 'full of vigour' in coronavirus self-isolation - foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. London, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “full of vigour” on Monday morning at a cabinet meeting he chaired remotely while in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

“The prime minister chaired the 9.15 meeting and was full of vigour and giving us the leadership we need, and we’re a united cabinet team in terms of getting the country through this crisis,” Raab said at the government’s daily press conference on Monday.

Asked about his own health, Raab, who has not reported any symptoms, said he was feeling “terrific”. Raab would take over if Johnson were at any point incapacitated.