UK PM Johnson says groups of 6 people can meet outside from Monday

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds the daily news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak with the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty (not pictured) and the Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance (not pictured), at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 28, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Groups of up to 6 people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday if they maintain social distancing, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he confirmed that tests had been met to ease the coronavirus lockdown further.

“These changes mean that friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents at once or grandparents at once,” Johnson told reporters, adding that schools would re-open to more pupils and outdoor retailers and car showrooms would also be able to open from Monday.