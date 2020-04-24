Britain not asking doctors to compromise on protective gear - minister

Staff at Loreto Grammar School in Altrincham make protective masks for local doctors and hospitals, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Altrincham, Britain, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Guidance for personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals is based on clinical advice and does not ask doctors to compromise on safety, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday after two doctors launched legal action against the government.

The two doctors, a husband and wife who are expecting a child, have been exposed to patients with COVID-19 and are concerned that current PPE guidance and availability are inadequate to protect them from infection.

“The guidelines for what PPE is used are supported by and entirely based on clinical advice of what is the most effective use of this precious equipment,” Hancock told ITV.

Asked if doctors were being asked to compromise on equipment, Hancock said: “I don’t recognise that.”