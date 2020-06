Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock holds a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, with Professor of Public Health and Epidemiology and Coordinator of the National Testing Effort John Newton, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 2, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Any resurgence of COVID-19 in Britain would probably be local and patchy, testing coordinator John Newton said on Tuesday.

“It is likely from the experience of other countries that if we do get recrudescence ... of the virus it will be patchy and in localised areas,” he told reporters.