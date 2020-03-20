UK bans parallel exports of key drugs to protect supplies

People queue for a supermarket, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has banned the parallel export of 80 crucial medicines including adrenaline, insulin, paracetamol and morphine to protect supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

The government describes parallel exporting as the purchase of medicines meant for UK patients but sold on for a higher price in another country, potentially causing or aggravating supply problems.

Any company found to be parallel exporting could face tough action from the country’s drug regulator, including the removal of their trading licence, the department of health said.