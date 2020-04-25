Remain at home, Britain repeats coronavirus plea

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel holds the daily Covid-19 Press Conference with NPCC Chairman Martin Hewitt and NHS Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain April 11, 2020. Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Interior minister Priti Patel repeated the government’s message to the public on Saturday to stay at home as Britain battles the coronavirus outbreak, calling on people to continue to follow the rules as the country was not yet out of danger.

“Our instruction remains clear, people should stay at home, protect the NHS (National Health Service) and save lives,” Patel told a news conference.

“We know that people are frustrated but we are not out of danger. It is imperative that we continue to follow the rules.”