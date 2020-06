Social distancing markings are seen on the pavement in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in England is between 0.8 and 1.0, the government said on Friday, a range slightly higher than for the UK as a whole, where it remains between 0.7 and 0.9.

The higher limit was above 1.0 in the southwest of England, where the range was 0.8-1.1. The government said the most likely estimate was in the middle of the range.