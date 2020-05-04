World News
May 4, 2020 / 12:08 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

UK publishes names of scientific emergency advisory group participants

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government on Monday published the participants of its scientific advisory group for emergencies - the group which is helping Prime Minister Boris Johnson respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The 50-member list included Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, Neil Ferguson from Imperial College, and Graham Medley and John Edmunds from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Two participants declined to give permission for their names to be published. The government also published the membership of other health and scientific groups advising ministers.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

