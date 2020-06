British Business Secretary Alok Sharma arrives in Downing Street,following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Alok Sharma is “doing fine” after being taken ill in parliament on Wednesday and subsequently tested for coronavirus, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

“I’ve spoken to Alok in the last hour - he’s doing fine, actually he’s working today from home as usual. He’s awaiting his test results,” Shapps told a news conference.