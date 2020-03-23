UK will take more action if people ignore coronavirus advice, PM's spokesman

People rest on benches in Trafalgar Square as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will look at information to gauge if Britons are heeding advice to avoid social gatherings and unnecessary contact to see whether further restrictions are needed to stop the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.

“We will be looking at data on how much people have stopped, interacting in recent days,” the spokesman said on Monday. “If that information shows they haven’t stopped, then we will need to take further measures.”