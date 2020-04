People wearing face masks cross Millennium Bridge, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The death toll from the new coronavirus in hospitals across the United Kingdom has risen above 20,000 after English hospitals recorded 711 deaths in 24 hours, taking the previous day’s UK death toll of 19,506 over the grim milestone.

The UK’s official figures for COVID-19 deaths in hospitals is due to be published later on Saturday.