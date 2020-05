A man cycles in Cambridge, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Cambridge, Britain, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of people who have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive to COVID-19 rose by 384 to 33,998, Britain’s health ministry said on Friday.

The number of deaths was as of 1600 GMT on Thursday, the government said. A total of 236,711 people had tested positive for the virus as of 0800 GMT on Friday.