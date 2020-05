Men wearing protective face masks are seen in Tooting, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by 288 to 28,734, according to figures announced on Monday by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The increase was the smallest since late March, Hancock said, adding that he expected it to rise in coming days as the numbers tended to be lower during the weekend.