UK needs virus restrictions to stay, says science chief

Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance speaks as Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab holds the Digital Covid-19 Press Conference with him and Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain April 13, 2020. Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is in a “good place” in tackling the coronavirus outbreak but social distancing must be maintained for it to continue, chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday.

Vallance said the number of coronavirus cases in Britain was flattening and there are some signs of a decrease, but added that even a small relaxation in restrictions could lead to the infection rate increasing above one again.

“At the moment, this is looking in a good place, it’s beginning to come down ... and it’s important that all the measures that we’re taking stay in place,” Vallance said at a news conference where it was announced Britain would be extending the lockdown for at least another 3 weeks.