Up to 10,000 likely have coronavirus in UK: chief scientific adviser

LONDON (Reuters) - The likely number of people in Britain infected with coronavirus is between 5,000 and 10,000, the government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday.

“There are currently about 590 cases identified in the UK and there are more than 20 patients on intensive care units. If you calculate what that really means in terms of the total number, it is much more likely that you have somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 people infected at the moment,” he said.