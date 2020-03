British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 20, 2020. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the government now had to take special steps to protect the most vulnerable from the coronavirus outbreak.

“We now need to take special steps to protect the particularly vulnerable,” Johnson said at a news conference.

