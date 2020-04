WHO's Tedros sends best wishes to UK's Johnson suffering COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gheybresus sent his “heartfelt good wishes” to Boris Johnson on Monday after hearing that the British prime minister had been admitted to intensive care with COVID-19.

“I am thinking of my friend Boris Johnson tonight and sending my and WHO’s heartfelt good wishes as he battles the coronavirus,” Tedros said on Twitter.

He said he was sure Britain’s National Health Service and its dedicated healthworkers would be looking after Johnson well.