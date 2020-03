People wearing face masks and goggles wait to check in for an international flight at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

(Reuters) - Canada’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 13 from 12 the previous day, with confirmed cases rising to 1,099, a government official said on Saturday.

The government has tested around 83,000 people for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the official said.