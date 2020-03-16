Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,700 worldwide

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - More than 129,140 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,750 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections outside China have been reported by 123 countries. Cuba, Honduras and the Ivory Coast reported their first cases, while Bulgaria, Ireland, Sweden and Indonesia had their first fatalities.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials