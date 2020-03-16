Coronavirus deaths rise to over 4,700 worldwide

(Reuters) - More than 129,140 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,750 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections outside China have been reported by 123 countries. Cuba, Honduras and the Ivory Coast reported their first cases, while Bulgaria, Ireland, Sweden and Indonesia had their first fatalities.
Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Catherine Cadell and Milla Nissi; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila