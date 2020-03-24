Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 16,500

More than 377,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 16,520 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

A commuter wearing a face mask sits in a train during morning rush hour after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached a "critical stage" in Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Infections have been reported by 194 countries outside China.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 24:

COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES

Mainland China 3,270 81,093

Italy 6,077 63,927

United States 554 42,187

Spain 2,311 35,136

Germany 123 29,056

Iran 1,812 23,049

France 860 19,856

South Korea 120 9,037

Switzerland 120 8,795

United Kingdom 335 6,650

Netherlands 213 4,749

Austria 21 4,474

Belgium 88 3,743

Norway 10 2,621

Canada 24 2,091

Portugal 23 2,060

Sweden 25 2,046

Brazil 34 1,924

Australia 7 1,887

Japan 52 1,852

Turkey 37 1,529

Malaysia 14 1,518

Denmark 24 1,450

Israel 1 1,442

Czech Republic 1 1,236

Ireland 6 1,125

Ecuador 18 981

Luxembourg 8 875

Pakistan 6 875

Poland 8 749

Chile 2 746

Thailand 1 721

Finland 1 700

Greece 17 695

Iceland 1 588

Indonesia 49 579

Romania 7 576

Saudi Arabia 0 562

Singapore 2 509

Qatar 0 501

India 10 499

Philippines 33 462

Slovenia 3 442

Russia 1 438

South Africa 0 402

Peru 5 395

Bahrain 2 377

Egypt 19 366

Hong Kong 4 356

Estonia 0 352

Panama 6 345

Croatia 1 324

Mexico 3 316

Argentina 4 301

Colombia 3 277

Lebanon 4 267

Iraq 23 266

Serbia 3 249

Dominican Republic 3 245

Armenia 0 235

Algeria 17 230

Bulgaria 3 201

UAE 2 198

Taiwan 2 195

Kuwait 0 189

San Marino 20 187

Slovakia 0 185

Latvia 0 180

Lithuania 1 179

Hungary 7 167

Uruguay 0 162

Costa Rica 2 158

Morocco 4 143

Bosnia 1 136

North Macedonia 2 136

Andorra 1 133

Jordan 0 127

Vietnam 0 123

Faroe Islands 0 118

Cyprus 1 116

Moldova 1 109

Malta 0 107

Albania 4 104

New Zealand 0 102

Burkina Faso 4 99

Sri Lanka 0 99

Belarus 0 91

Brunei 0 91

Tunisia 3 89

Cambodia 0 86

Venezuela 0 84

Senegal 0 79

Ukraine 4 73

Azerbaijan 1 72

Reunion 0 71

Oman 0 66

Guadeloupe 1 62

Kazakhstan 0 62

Georgia 0 61

Palestinian Territories 0 59

Cameroon 0 56

Martinique 1 53

Liechtenstein 0 51

Trinidad and Tobago 0 51

Uzbekistan 0 46

Afghanistan 1 40

Cuba 1 40

Nigeria 1 40

Channel Islands 0 36

Democratic Republic of 2 36

the Congo

Mauritius 2 36

Rwanda 0 36

Bangladesh 3 33

Kosovo 2 31

Puerto Rico 2 31

Honduras 0 30

Guam 1 29

Bolivia 0 27

Ghana 2 27

Montenegro 1 27

Ivory Coast 1 25

Macau 0 24

Mayotte 0 24

Monaco 0 23

Paraguay 1 22

French Guiana 0 20

Guatemala 1 20

Guyana 1 20

Jamaica 1 19

French Polynesia 0 18

Togo 0 18

Barbados 0 17

U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17

Kenya 0 16

Kyrgyzstan 0 16

Gibraltar 0 15

Isle of Man 0 13

Maldives 0 13

Madagascar 0 12

Tanzania 0 12

Ethiopia 0 11

Mongolia 0 10

Gabon 1 6

Cayman Islands 1 5

Curacao 1 4

Sudan 1 3

Gambia 1 2

Zimbabwe 1 2

MAINLAND CHINA

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials