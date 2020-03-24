Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 16,500

More than 377,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 16,520 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported by 194 countries outside China.
Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on March 24:
Mainland China 3,270 81,093
Italy 6,077 63,927
United States 554 42,187
Spain 2,311 35,136
Germany 123 29,056
Iran 1,812 23,049
France 860 19,856
South Korea 120 9,037
Switzerland 120 8,795
United Kingdom 335 6,650
Netherlands 213 4,749
Austria 21 4,474
Belgium 88 3,743
Norway 10 2,621
Canada 24 2,091
Portugal 23 2,060
Sweden 25 2,046
Brazil 34 1,924
Australia 7 1,887
Japan 52 1,852
Turkey 37 1,529
Malaysia 14 1,518
Denmark 24 1,450
Israel 1 1,442
Czech Republic 1 1,236
Ireland 6 1,125
Ecuador 18 981
Luxembourg 8 875
Pakistan 6 875
Poland 8 749
Chile 2 746
Thailand 1 721
Finland 1 700
Greece 17 695
Iceland 1 588
Indonesia 49 579
Romania 7 576
Saudi Arabia 0 562
Singapore 2 509
Qatar 0 501
India 10 499
Philippines 33 462
Slovenia 3 442
Russia 1 438
South Africa 0 402
Peru 5 395
Bahrain 2 377
Egypt 19 366
Hong Kong 4 356
Estonia 0 352
Panama 6 345
Croatia 1 324
Mexico 3 316
Argentina 4 301
Colombia 3 277
Lebanon 4 267
Iraq 23 266
Serbia 3 249
Dominican Republic 3 245
Armenia 0 235
Algeria 17 230
Bulgaria 3 201
Taiwan 2 195
Kuwait 0 189
San Marino 20 187
Slovakia 0 185
Latvia 0 180
Lithuania 1 179
Hungary 7 167
Uruguay 0 162
Costa Rica 2 158
Morocco 4 143
Bosnia 1 136
North Macedonia 2 136
Andorra 1 133
Jordan 0 127
Vietnam 0 123
Faroe Islands 0 118
Cyprus 1 116
Moldova 1 109
Malta 0 107
Albania 4 104
New Zealand 0 102
Burkina Faso 4 99
Sri Lanka 0 99
Belarus 0 91
Brunei 0 91
Tunisia 3 89
Cambodia 0 86
Venezuela 0 84
Senegal 0 79
Ukraine 4 73
Azerbaijan 1 72
Reunion 0 71
Oman 0 66
Guadeloupe 1 62
Kazakhstan 0 62
Georgia 0 61
Palestinian Territories 0 59
Cameroon 0 56
Martinique 1 53
Liechtenstein 0 51
Trinidad and Tobago 0 51
Uzbekistan 0 46
Afghanistan 1 40
Cuba 1 40
Nigeria 1 40
Channel Islands 0 36
Democratic Republic of 2 36
the Congo
Mauritius 2 36
Rwanda 0 36
Bangladesh 3 33
Kosovo 2 31
Puerto Rico 2 31
Honduras 0 30
Guam 1 29
Bolivia 0 27
Ghana 2 27
Montenegro 1 27
Ivory Coast 1 25
Macau 0 24
Mayotte 0 24
Monaco 0 23
Paraguay 1 22
French Guiana 0 20
Guatemala 1 20
Guyana 1 20
Jamaica 1 19
French Polynesia 0 18
Togo 0 18
Barbados 0 17
U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17
Kenya 0 16
Kyrgyzstan 0 16
Gibraltar 0 15
Isle of Man 0 13
Maldives 0 13
Madagascar 0 12
Tanzania 0 12
Ethiopia 0 11
Mongolia 0 10
Gabon 1 6
Cayman Islands 1 5
Curacao 1 4
Sudan 1 3
Gambia 1 2
Zimbabwe 1 2
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials
Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla; Nissi and Catherine Cadell; Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne and Saumyadeb; Chakrabarty