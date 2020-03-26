Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 21,200

More than 470,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 21,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

People go to work wearing protective face masks, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns, in Taipei, Taiwan, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Infections have been reported in 200 countries and territories

outside China.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open

tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

The following table shows countries that have reported deaths

due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of

0200 GMT on March 26:

COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES

Mainland China 3,270 81,285

Italy 7,503 74,386

United States 978 67,847

Spain 3,647 49,515

Germany 206 37,323

Iran 2,077 27,017

France 1,331 25,233

Switzerland 153 10,897

United Kingdom 456 9,529

South Korea 131 9,241

Netherlands 356 6,412

Austria 30 5,588

Belgium 178 4,937

Canada 36 3,409

Norway 14 3,084

Portugal 43 2,995

Australia 11 2,676

Brazil 59 2,554

Sweden 62 2,526

Turkey 59 2,433

Israel 5 2,396

Japan 55 2,014

Malaysia 20 1,796

Denmark 34 1,724

Czech Republic 6 1,654

Ireland 9 1,564

Luxembourg 8 1,333

Ecuador 29 1,211

Chile 3 1,142

Pakistan 8 1,063

Poland 14 1,051

Thailand 4 934

Romania 17 906

Saudi Arabia 2 900

Finland 3 880

Greece 22 821

Indonesia 58 790

Iceland 2 737

South Africa 0 709

Russia 3 658

Philippines 38 636

Singapore 2 631

Panama 8 558

India 12 553

Qatar 0 537

Slovenia 5 528

Argentina 8 502

Peru 9 480

Colombia 4 470

Egypt 21 456

Croatia 1 442

Bahrain 4 419

Hong Kong 4 410

Mexico 5 405

Estonia 1 404

Dominican Republic 10 392

Serbia 4 384

Iraq 29 346

Lebanon 6 333

UAE 2 333

Algeria 21 302

New Zealand 0 283

Lithuania 4 274

Armenia 0 265

Bulgaria 3 242

Taiwan 2 235

Hungary 10 226

Morocco 6 225

Latvia 0 221

Uruguay 0 217

Slovakia 0 216

San Marino 21 208

Costa Rica 2 201

Kuwait 0 195

Andorra 1 188

North Macedonia 3 177

Bosnia 3 176

Tunisia 5 173

Jordan 0 172

Moldova 1 149

Vietnam 0 148

Albania 5 146

Burkina Faso 4 146

Ukraine 5 145

Cyprus 3 132

Faroe Islands 0 132

Malta 0 129

Reunion 0 111

Brunei 0 109

Sri Lanka 0 102

Oman 0 99

Senegal 0 99

Venezuela 0 99

Cambodia 0 96

Ghana 4 93

Azerbaijan 2 93

Belarus 0 86

Afghanistan 2 84

Kazakhstan 0 81

Ivory Coast 1 80

Cameroon 1 75

Georgia 0 75

Guadeloupe 1 73

Palestinian territories 1 71

Martinique 1 66

Kosovo 1 61

Trinidad and Tobago 1 60

Uzbekistan 0 60

Cuba 1 57

Montenegro 1 53

Honduras 0 52

Nigeria 1 51

Liechtenstein 0 51

Democratic Republic of the Congo 3 48

Mauritius 2 48

Channel Islands 0 46

Kyrgyzstan 0 44

Rwanda 0 41

Bangladesh 5 39

Puerto Rico 2 39

Paraguay 3 37

Mayotte 0 36

Guam 1 32

Bolivia 0 32

Monaco 0 31

Macau 0 30

French Guiana 0 28

Kenya 0 28

Jamaica 1 26

Gibraltar 0 26

French Polynesia 0 25

Guatemala 1 24

Isle of Man 0 23

Togo 0 23

Guyana 1 20

Aruba 0 19

Madagascar 0 19

Barbados 0 18

U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17

New Caledonia 0 14

Uganda 0 14

Maldives 0 13

Tanzania 0 13

Ethiopia 0 12

Sint Maarten 0 12

Zambia 0 12

Djibouti 0 11

Dominica 0 11

Mongolia 0 10

Cayman Islands 1 8

Niger 1 7

Curacao 1 6

Gabon 1 6

Zimbabwe 3 4

Cabo Verde 1 4

Gambia 1 3

Sudan 1 3

TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA 17,951

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries

and government officials