Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 21,200

More than 470,800 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 21,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in 200 countries and territories
outside China.
Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
The following table shows countries that have reported deaths
due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of
0200 GMT on March 26:
COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES
Mainland China 3,270 81,285
Italy 7,503 74,386
United States 978 67,847
Spain 3,647 49,515
Germany 206 37,323
Iran 2,077 27,017
France 1,331 25,233
Switzerland 153 10,897
United Kingdom 456 9,529
South Korea 131 9,241
Netherlands 356 6,412
Austria 30 5,588
Belgium 178 4,937
Canada 36 3,409
Norway 14 3,084
Portugal 43 2,995
Australia 11 2,676
Brazil 59 2,554
Sweden 62 2,526
Turkey 59 2,433
Israel 5 2,396
Japan 55 2,014
Malaysia 20 1,796
Denmark 34 1,724
Czech Republic 6 1,654
Ireland 9 1,564
Luxembourg 8 1,333
Ecuador 29 1,211
Chile 3 1,142
Pakistan 8 1,063
Poland 14 1,051
Thailand 4 934
Romania 17 906
Saudi Arabia 2 900
Finland 3 880
Greece 22 821
Indonesia 58 790
Iceland 2 737
South Africa 0 709
Russia 3 658
Philippines 38 636
Singapore 2 631
Panama 8 558
India 12 553
Qatar 0 537
Slovenia 5 528
Argentina 8 502
Peru 9 480
Colombia 4 470
Egypt 21 456
Croatia 1 442
Bahrain 4 419
Hong Kong 4 410
Mexico 5 405
Estonia 1 404
Dominican Republic 10 392
Serbia 4 384
Iraq 29 346
Lebanon 6 333
Algeria 21 302
New Zealand 0 283
Lithuania 4 274
Armenia 0 265
Bulgaria 3 242
Taiwan 2 235
Hungary 10 226
Morocco 6 225
Latvia 0 221
Uruguay 0 217
Slovakia 0 216
San Marino 21 208
Costa Rica 2 201
Kuwait 0 195
Andorra 1 188
North Macedonia 3 177
Bosnia 3 176
Tunisia 5 173
Jordan 0 172
Moldova 1 149
Vietnam 0 148
Albania 5 146
Burkina Faso 4 146
Ukraine 5 145
Cyprus 3 132
Faroe Islands 0 132
Malta 0 129
Reunion 0 111
Brunei 0 109
Sri Lanka 0 102
Oman 0 99
Senegal 0 99
Venezuela 0 99
Cambodia 0 96
Ghana 4 93
Azerbaijan 2 93
Belarus 0 86
Afghanistan 2 84
Kazakhstan 0 81
Ivory Coast 1 80
Cameroon 1 75
Georgia 0 75
Guadeloupe 1 73
Palestinian territories 1 71
Martinique 1 66
Kosovo 1 61
Trinidad and Tobago 1 60
Uzbekistan 0 60
Cuba 1 57
Montenegro 1 53
Honduras 0 52
Nigeria 1 51
Liechtenstein 0 51
Democratic Republic of the Congo 3 48
Mauritius 2 48
Channel Islands 0 46
Kyrgyzstan 0 44
Rwanda 0 41
Bangladesh 5 39
Puerto Rico 2 39
Paraguay 3 37
Mayotte 0 36
Guam 1 32
Bolivia 0 32
Monaco 0 31
Macau 0 30
French Guiana 0 28
Kenya 0 28
Jamaica 1 26
Gibraltar 0 26
French Polynesia 0 25
Guatemala 1 24
Isle of Man 0 23
Togo 0 23
Guyana 1 20
Aruba 0 19
Madagascar 0 19
Barbados 0 18
U.S. Virgin Islands 0 17
New Caledonia 0 14
Uganda 0 14
Maldives 0 13
Tanzania 0 13
Ethiopia 0 12
Sint Maarten 0 12
Zambia 0 12
Djibouti 0 11
Dominica 0 11
Mongolia 0 10
Cayman Islands 1 8
Niger 1 7
Curacao 1 6
Gabon 1 6
Zimbabwe 3 4
Cabo Verde 1 4
Gambia 1 3
Sudan 1 3
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and; Catherine Cadell; Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty; and Uttaresh.V