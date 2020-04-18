Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.2 million, death toll crosses 151,600

Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk", for highly infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - More than 2.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 151,657 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.