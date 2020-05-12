Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.19 million, death toll over 285,100

A woman wearing a protective mask sits on a public bus stop, with Sugar Loaf mountain on the backgorund, at Niteroi city during its first day of lockdown, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

(Reuters) - More than 4.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 285,120 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.