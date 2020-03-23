Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 15,000

March 23 (Reuters) - More than 351,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 15,339 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported by 192 countries outside China.
Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials
Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell; Editing by Frances Kerry, Andrew Cawthorne and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty