Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 15,000

A protective mask, which is widely used as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19), is pictured on a table world globe in this illustration taken March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

March 23 (Reuters) - More than 351,300 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 15,339 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported by 192 countries outside China.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

