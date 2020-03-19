Coronavirus deaths cross 9,200 worldwide

Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 18, 2020. Picture taken March 18, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

(Reuters) - More than 227,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 9,263 have died, with cases and deaths outside China far exceeding those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections outside China have been reported by 175 countries.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.