Coronavirus deaths cross 9,200 worldwide

(Reuters) - More than 227,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 9,263 have died, with cases and deaths outside China far exceeding those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections outside China have been reported by 175 countries.
Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials; Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy, Milla Nissi and Catherine Cadell