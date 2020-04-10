Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.52 million, death toll crosses 89,000

(Reuters) - More than 1.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 89,474 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases.
COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES
United States 14,771 431,753
Spain 15,238 152,446
Italy 17,669 143,626
Germany 2,232 112,170
France 10,869 86,334
Mainland China 3,335 81,907
Iran 3,993 66,220
United Kingdom 7,097 60,733
Turkey 812 38,226
Belgium 2,523 24,983
Switzerland 858 23,574
Netherlands 2,396 21,762
Canada 427 20,765
Brazil 800 17,857
Portugal 409 13,956
Austria 295 13,248
South Korea 204 10,423
Russia 76 10,131
Israel 79 9,755
Sweden 793 9,141
Ireland 235 6,574
Indonesia 280 6,249
Japan 119 6,209
Norway 89 6,160
Australia 51 6,104
Chile 48 5,972
India 169 5,865
Denmark 237 5,635
Poland 164 5,575
Czech Republic 104 5,569
Peru 121 5,256
Romania 229 5,202
Ecuador 242 4,965
Pakistan 63 4,414
Malaysia 67 4,228
Philippines 203 4,076
Saudi Arabia 41 3,287
Mexico 141 3,181
Luxembourg 46 3,115
Serbia 65 2,867
Panama 58 2,752
United Arab Emirates 12 2,659
Finland 42 2,605
Thailand 32 2,423
Qatar 6 2,376
Dominican Republic 108 2,349
Colombia 55 2,223
Greece 83 1,955
South Africa 18 1,934
Singapore 6 1,910
Argentina 65 1,894
Ukraine 57 1,892
Egypt 103 1,699
Algeria 205 1,666
Iceland 6 1,648
Croatia 20 1,407
Morocco 99 1,374
Belarus 16 1,331
Moldova 28 1,289
New Zealand 1 1,239
Iraq 69 1,232
Estonia 24 1,207
Slovenia 43 1,144
Hungary 66 980
Hong Kong 4 974
Lithuania 16 955
Azerbaijan 9 926
Armenia 10 921
Kuwait 1 910
Bosnia 35 857
Bahrain 5 855
Kazakhstan 7 764
Cameroon 10 730
Slovakia 2 701
North Macedonia 30 663
Tunisia 24 628
Bulgaria 24 618
Latvia 2 589
Andorra 25 583
Lebanon 19 582
Uzbekistan 3 582
Cyprus 11 564
Costa Rica 3 539
Cuba 12 515
Afghanistan 15 484
Oman 2 457
Uruguay 7 456
Ivory Coast 3 444
Burkina Faso 23 443
Niger 11 410
Albania 22 409
Taiwan 5 380
Ghana 6 378
Jordan 6 372
Réunion 0 362
Channel Islands 8 361
Honduras 23 343
Malta 2 337
San Marino 34 333
Bangladesh 21 330
Mauritius 7 314
Nigeria 11 288
Kyrgyzstan 4 280
Bolivia 18 264
Palestinian Territories 1 263
Vietnam 0 255
Montenegro 2 252
Senegal 2 250
Georgia 3 218
Democratic Republic of the Congo 20 215
Guinea 0 194
Isle of Man 1 190
Sri Lanka 7 190
Faroe Islands 0 184
Kenya 7 184
Mayotte 2 184
Venezuela 9 167
Martinique 6 154
Guadeloupe 8 143
Djibouti 1 140
Brunei 1 135
Guatemala 3 126
Paraguay 5 124
Gibraltar 0 123
Cambodia 0 118
Rwanda 0 113
Trinidad and Tobago 8 107
El Salvador 5 103
Madagascar 2 93
Monaco 1 84
French Guiana 0 83
Aruba 0 82
Liechtenstein 1 78
Mali 12 74
Togo 3 73
Barbados 3 66
Jamaica 4 63
Kosovo 1 61
Republic of the Congo 5 60
Ethiopia 2 56
Uganda 0 53
French Polynesia 0 51
Bermuda 3 48
Cayman Islands 1 45
Macau 0 45
Gabon 1 44
Bahamas 6 41
Puerto Rico 2 39
Zambia 1 39
Guyana 6 37
Guinea-Bissau 1 36
Eritrea 0 33
Guam 1 32
Saint Martin 2 32
Liberia 4 31
Haiti 2 30
Benin 1 26
Tanzania 1 25
Libya 1 24
Myanmar 3 23
Angola 2 19
Antigua and Barbuda 2 19
Maldives 0 19
Syria 2 19
Equatorial Guinea 0 18
New Caledonia 0 18
Mozambique 0 17
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials
Generated at 02:59 GMT.