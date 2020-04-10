Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.52 million, death toll crosses 89,000

(Reuters) - More than 1.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 89,474​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Widi Handayani, a 55-year-old mother wearing a protective mask, carries a wedding gift package during her daughter wedding ceremony amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases.

COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES

United States 14,771 431,753

Spain 15,238 152,446

Italy 17,669 143,626

Germany 2,232 112,170

France 10,869 86,334

Mainland China 3,335 81,907

Iran 3,993 66,220

United Kingdom 7,097 60,733

Turkey 812 38,226

Belgium 2,523 24,983

Switzerland 858 23,574

Netherlands 2,396 21,762

Canada 427 20,765

Brazil 800 17,857

Portugal 409 13,956

Austria 295 13,248

South Korea 204 10,423

Russia 76 10,131

Israel 79 9,755

Sweden 793 9,141

Ireland 235 6,574

Indonesia 280 6,249

Japan 119 6,209

Norway 89 6,160

​Australia 51 6,104

Chile 48 5,972

India 169 5,865

Denmark 237 5,635

Poland 164 5,575

Czech Republic 104 5,569

Peru 121 5,256

Romania 229 5,202

Ecuador 242 4,965

Pakistan 63 4,414

Malaysia 67 4,228​

Philippines 203 4,076

Saudi Arabia 41 3,287

Mexico 141 3,181

Luxembourg 46 3,115

Serbia 65 2,867

Panama 58 2,752

United Arab Emirates 12 2,659

Finland 42 2,605

Thailand 32 2,423

Qatar 6 2,376

Dominican Republic 108 2,349

Colombia 55 2,223

Greece 83 1,955

South Africa 18 1,934

Singapore 6 1,910

Argentina 65 1,894

Ukraine 57 1,892

Egypt 103 1,699

Algeria 205 1,666

Iceland 6 1,648

Croatia 20 1,407

Morocco 99 1,374

Belarus 16 1,331

Moldova 28 1,289

New Zealand 1 1,239

Iraq 69 1,232

Estonia 24 1,207

Slovenia 43 1,144

Hungary 66 980

Hong Kong 4 974

Lithuania 16 955

Azerbaijan 9 926

Armenia 10 921

Kuwait 1 910

Bosnia 35 857

Bahrain 5 855

Kazakhstan 7 764

Cameroon 10 730

Slovakia 2 701

North Macedonia 30 663

Tunisia 24 628

Bulgaria 24 618

Latvia 2 589

Andorra 25 583

Lebanon 19 582

Uzbekistan 3 582

Cyprus 11 564

Costa Rica 3 539

Cuba 12 515

Afghanistan 15 484

Oman 2 457

Uruguay 7 456

Ivory Coast 3 444

Burkina Faso 23 443

Niger 11 410

Albania 22 409

Taiwan 5 380

Ghana 6 378

Jordan 6 372

Réunion 0 362

Channel Islands 8 361

Honduras 23 343

Malta 2 337

San Marino 34 333

Bangladesh 21 330

Mauritius 7 314

Nigeria 11 288

Kyrgyzstan 4 280

Bolivia 18 264

Palestinian Territories 1 263

Vietnam 0 255

Montenegro 2 252

Senegal 2 250

Georgia 3 218

Democratic Republic of the Congo 20 215

Guinea 0 194

Isle of Man 1 190

Sri Lanka 7 190

Faroe Islands 0 184

Kenya 7 184

Mayotte 2 184

Venezuela 9 167

Martinique 6 154

Guadeloupe 8 143

Djibouti 1 140

Brunei 1 135

Guatemala 3 126

Paraguay 5 124

Gibraltar 0 123

Cambodia 0 118

Rwanda 0 113

Trinidad and Tobago 8 107

El Salvador 5 103

Madagascar 2 93

Monaco 1 84

French Guiana 0 83

Aruba 0 82

Liechtenstein 1 78

Mali 12 74

Togo 3 73

Barbados 3 66

Jamaica 4 63

Kosovo 1 61

Republic of the Congo 5 60

Ethiopia 2 56

Uganda 0 53

French Polynesia 0 51

Bermuda 3 48

Cayman Islands 1 45

Macau 0 45

Gabon 1 44

Bahamas 6 41

Puerto Rico 2 39

Zambia 1 39

Guyana 6 37

Guinea-Bissau 1 36

Eritrea 0 33

Guam 1 32

Saint Martin 2 32

Liberia 4 31

Haiti 2 30

Benin 1 26

Tanzania 1 25

Libya 1 24

Myanmar 3 23

Angola 2 19

Antigua and Barbuda 2 19

Maldives 0 19

Syria 2 19

Equatorial Guinea 0 18

New Caledonia 0 18

Mozambique 0 17

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 02:59 GMT.