Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.54 million, death toll crosses 177,000

(Reuters) - More than 2.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 177,004 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday.
COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL
DEATHS CASES
United States 45,153 810,291
Spain 21,282 204,178
Italy 24,648 183,957
France 20,796 155,383
Germany 4,738 144,727
United Kingdom 17,337 129,044
Turkey 2,259 95,591
Iran 5,297 84,802
Mainland China 4,632 82,788
Russia 456 52,763
Brazil 2,741 43,079
Belgium 5,998 40,956
Canada 1,834 38,422
Netherlands 3,916 34,134
Switzerland 1,429 28,063
Portugal 762 21,379
India 603 18,985
Peru 484 17,837
Ireland 730 16,040
Sweden 1,765 15,322
Austria 491 14,873
Israel 181 13,942
Japan 296 12,255
Saudi Arabia 109 11,631
Chile 147 10,832
South Korea 237 10,683
Ecuador 520 10,398
Poland 401 9,856
Pakistan 201 9,565
Mexico 857 9,501
Romania 498 9,242
Singapore 11 9,125
United Arab Emirates 46 7,755
Denmark 370 7,695
Norway 181 7,166
Indonesia 616 7,135
Czech Republic 201 6,961
Serbia 130 6,890
Belarus 55 6,723
Australia 69 6,645
Philippines 437 6,599
Qatar 9 6,533
Ukraine 161 6,125
Malaysia 92 5,482
Dominican Republic 245 5,044
Panama 136 4,658
Colombia 196 4,149
Finland 141 4,014
Luxembourg 78 3,618
South Africa 58 3,465
Bangladesh 110 3,382
Egypt 264 3,333
Morocco 145 3,209
Argentina 145 3,031
Algeria 392 2,811
Thailand 48 2,811
Moldova 73 2,614
Greece 121 2,401
Hungary 213 2,098
Kuwait 11 2,080
Kazakhstan 19 1,967
Bahrain 7 1,952
Croatia 48 1,908
Iceland 10 1,778
Uzbekistan 10 1,657
Estonia 43 1,552
Iraq 83 1,513
Oman 8 1,508
Azerbaijan 20 1,480
New Zealand 13 1,445
Armenia 24 1,401
Lithuania 37 1,350
Slovenia 77 1,344
Bosnia 51 1,342
North Macedonia 55 1,231
Slovakia 14 1,199
Cameroon 43 1,163
Cuba 38 1,137
Afghanistan 32 1,092
Ghana 9 1,042
Hong Kong 4 1,030
Bulgaria 45 975
Djibouti 2 945
Tunisia 38 901
Ivory Coast 10 879
Nigeria 25 782
Cyprus 12 767
Latvia 9 748
Andorra 37 717
Guinea 6 688
Lebanon 21 677
Costa Rica 6 669
Niger 20 655
Bolivia 34 609
Albania 26 609
Kosovo 18 604
Burkina Faso 38 600
Kyrgyzstan 7 590
Uruguay 10 528
Honduras 46 494
Channel Islands 24 494
San Marino 40 476
Malta 3 443
Palestinian Territories 2 431
Taiwan 6 425
Jordan 7 417
Senegal 5 412
Georgia 4 408
Réunion 0 408
Democratic Republic of the Congo 25 350
Mauritius 9 328
Guatemala 8 316
Montenegro 5 313
Sri Lanka 7 309
Isle of Man 9 307
Kenya 14 296
Venezuela 10 288
Somalia 14 286
Mayotte 4 284
Vietnam 0 268
Mali 14 258
Tanzania 10 255
El Salvador 7 225
Paraguay 8 213
Jamaica 6 196
Faroe Islands 0 185
Guadeloupe 12 167
Martinique 10 163
Republic of the Congo 6 160
Rwanda 0 147
Brunei 1 138
Guam 5 136
Gibraltar 0 133
Cambodia 0 122
Madagascar 2 121
Gabon 1 120
Trinidad and Tobago 8 114
Ethiopia 3 114
Myanmar 5 111
Sudan 12 107
N. Cyprus 4 100
Liberia 8 99
Aruba 2 97
Monaco 2 94
Bermuda 5 86
Togo 5 84
Liechtenstein 1 81
Barbados 5 75
Zambia 3 70
Guyana 7 66
Cape Verde 1 61
Cayman Islands 1 61
Bahamas 9 60
Benin 2 54
Libya 1 51
Guinea-Bissau 1 50
Haiti 4 48
Syria 3 39
Puerto Rico 2 39
Saint Martin 2 37
Eswatini 1 31
Zimbabwe 3 28
Angola 2 24
Antigua and Barbuda 3 23
Botswana 1 20
Belize 2 18
Malawi 2 18
Curaçao 1 14
Turks and Caicos 1 11
Nicaragua 2 10
Gambia 1 10
Suriname 1 10
Mauritania 1 7
British Virgin Islands 1 5
Burundi 1 5
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.
Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by William Maclean, Shounak Dasgupta, Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel