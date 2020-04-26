Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.57 million, death toll crosses 178,500

A staff member of the ward office works from behind a cardboard and transparent plastic sheet on the counter amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Tokyo's Sumida Ward Office in Tokyo, Japan April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - More than 2.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 178,574 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.