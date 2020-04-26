Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.57 million, death toll crosses 178,500

(Reuters) - More than 2.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 178,574 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.
