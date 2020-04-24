Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.7 million, death toll crosses 189,900

(Reuters) - More than 2.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 189,970 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Friday.
COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL
DEATHS CASES
United States 49,606 874,372
Spain 22,157 213,024
Italy 25,549 189,973
France 21,856 158,387
Germany 5,269 149,811
United Kingdom 18,738 138,078
Turkey 2,491 101,790
Iran 5,481 87,026
China 4,639 82,804
Russia 555 62,773
Brazil 3,313 49,492
Belgium 6,490 42,797
Canada 2,146 42,110
Netherlands 4,177 35,729
Switzerland 1,509 28,496
Portugal 820 22,353
India 686 21,700
Peru 572 20,914
Sweden 2,021 16,755
Ireland 794 16,671
Austria 522 14,985
Israel 191 14,592
Saudi Arabia 121 13,930
Japan 341 13,141
Chile 168 11,812
Mexico 1,069 11,633
Ecuador 560 11,183
Singapore 12 11,178
South Korea 240 10,708
Poland 454 10,511
Romania 527 10,096
Pakistan 212 10,076
United Arab Emirates 56 8,756
Denmark 394 8,073
Belarus 60 8,022
Qatar 10 7,764
Indonesia 647 7,418
Norway 187 7,345
Serbia 139 7,276
Ukraine 187 7,170
Czech Republic 210 7,138
Philippines 464 6,981
Australia 75 6,661
Malaysia 95 5,603
Dominican Republic 265 5,543
Panama 146 5,166
Colombia 215 4,561
Finland 172 4,284
Bangladesh 127 4,186
South Africa 75 3,953
Luxembourg 83 3,665
Egypt 287 3,659
Morocco 155 3,568
Argentina 159 3,288
Algeria 407 3,007
Moldova 80 2,926
Thailand 50 2,839
Greece 125 2,463
Kuwait 14 2,399
Hungary 239 2,284
Kazakhstan 20 2,191
Bahrain 8 2,098
Croatia 50 1,981
Iceland 10 1,789
Oman 8 1,716
Uzbekistan 7 1,716
Iraq 83 1,631
Estonia 45 1,592
Azerbaijan 20 1,548
Armenia 24 1,523
New Zealand 16 1,456
Bosnia 54 1,431
Lithuania 38 1,398
Slovenia 79 1,366
Cameroon 43 1,334
Slovakia 15 1,325
North Macedonia 56 1,300
Cuba 43 1,235
Afghanistan 40 1,226
Ghana 9 1,154
Bulgaria 52 1,097
Hong Kong 4 1,035
Djibouti 2 986
Ivory Coast 14 952
Tunisia 38 909
Nigeria 28 873
Guinea 6 862
Cyprus 13 784
Latvia 11 778
Andorra 37 723
Lebanon 22 688
Costa Rica 6 686
Bolivia 40 672
Kosovo 19 669
Albania 27 663
Niger 22 662
Kyrgyzstan 8 631
Burkina Faso 39 609
Uruguay 12 557
Honduras 47 519
Channel Islands 29 519
San Marino 40 501
Senegal 6 479
Malta 3 445
Jordan 7 435
Taiwan 6 427
Georgia 5 420
Réunion 0 412
Democratic Republic of the Congo 25 377
Guatemala 10 342
Palestinian Territories 2 336
Sri Lanka 7 334
Mauritius 9 329
Somalia 16 328
Mayotte 4 326
Kenya 14 320
Montenegro 5 316
Venezuela 10 311
Mali 17 309
Isle of Man 16 307
Tanzania 10 285
Vietnam 0 268
Jamaica 6 257
El Salvador 8 250
Paraguay 9 213
Faroe Islands 0 187
Republic of the Congo 6 186
Sudan 16 175
Guadeloupe 12 167
Gabon 2 166
Martinique 14 163
Rwanda 0 153
Brunei 1 138
Gibraltar 0 133
Myanmar 5 127
Cambodia 0 122
Madagascar 2 121
Ethiopia 3 116
Trinidad and Tobago 8 115
French Guiana 0 107
Liberia 8 101
N. Cyprus 4 100
Aruba 2 100
Bermuda 5 99
Monaco 4 94
Togo 6 88
Equatorial Guinea 1 84
Cape Verde 1 82
Liechtenstein 1 81
Barbados 5 76
Zambia 3 76
Sint Marteen 12 73
Bahamas 11 72
Haiti 5 72
Guyana 7 70
Cayman Islands 1 66
Sierra Leone 1 61
Libya 1 60
Benin 2 54
Guinea-Bissau 1 52
Syria 3 42
Saint Martin 2 38
Eswatini 1 36
Malawi 3 33
Zimbabwe 4 28
Antigua and Barbuda 3 24
Angola 2 24
Botswana 1 22
Belize 2 18
Curaçao 1 14
Burundi 2 11
Turks and Caicos 1 11
Nicaragua 3 10
Gambia 1 10
Suriname 1 10
Mauritania 1 7
British Virgin Islands 1 5
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.
Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Sarah Morland; Editing by Maju Samuel and Raissa Kasolowsky