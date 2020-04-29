Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.1 million, death toll crosses 216,600

(Reuters) - More than 3.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 216,667 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday.
COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL
DEATHS CASES
United States 58,605 1,019,167
Spain 23,822 228,627
Italy 27,359 201,505
France 23,660 168,935
United Kingdom 21,678 161,145
Germany 6,126 157,548
Turkey 2,805 114,653
Russia 867 93,558
Iran 5,877 92,584
China 4,633 82,858
Brazil 5,017 71,886
Canada 2,766 49,025
Belgium 7,331 47,334
Netherlands 4,566 38,416
Peru 854 31,190
India 934 29,974
Switzerland 1,678 29,264
Portugal 948 24,322
Ecuador 871 24,258
Saudi Arabia 152 20,077
Ireland 1,159 19,877
Sweden 2,355 19,621
Mexico 1,569 16,752
Pakistan 301 16,612
Israel 208 15,589
Austria 569 15,314
Singapore 12 14,951
Japan 407 14,572
Chile 207 14,365
Poland 596 12,218
Belarus 79 12,208
Qatar 10 11,921
Romania 663 11,616
United Arab Emirates 89 11,380
South Korea 244 10,752
Indonesia 773 9,511
Ukraine 239 9,410
Denmark 434 8,851
Serbia 168 8,497
Philippines 530 7,958
Norway 195 7,605
Czech Republic 225 7,468
Australia 89 6,741
Bangladesh 155 6,462
Dominican Republic 286 6,416
Panama 167 6,021
Colombia 269 5,949
Malaysia 100 5,851
Egypt 359 5,042
South Africa 93 4,996
Finland 199 4,740
Morocco 165 4,252
Argentina 197 4,127
Luxembourg 89 3,741
Algeria 437 3,649
Moldova 107 3,638
Kuwait 23 3,288
Kazakhstan 25 2,982
Thailand 54 2,938
Bahrain 8 2,810
Hungary 291 2,649
Greece 138 2,566
Oman 10 2,131
Croatia 63 2,047
Uzbekistan 8 1,939
Armenia 30 1,867
Afghanistan 58 1,828
Iraq 87 1,820
Iceland 10 1,795
Azerbaijan 22 1,678
Ghana 16 1,671
Estonia 50 1,660
Cameroon 56 1,621
Bosnia 63 1,585
Nigeria 44 1,532
New Zealand 19 1,472
Lithuania 44 1,438
Cuba 58 1,437
North Macedonia 71 1,421
Slovenia 86 1,408
Bulgaria 58 1,399
Slovakia 20 1,384
Guinea 7 1,240
Ivory Coast 14 1,164
Djibouti 2 1,072
Hong Kong 4 1,038
Bolivia 53 1,014
Tunisia 40 975
Kosovo 22 870
Latvia 13 836
Senegal 9 823
Cyprus 14 817
Albania 30 750
Andorra 41 743
Lebanon 24 717
Niger 31 709
Kyrgyzstan 8 708
Honduras 64 706
Costa Rica 6 705
Burkina Faso 42 632
Uruguay 16 625
Sri Lanka 7 592
San Marino 41 553
Channel Islands 37 531
Guatemala 15 530
Somalia 32 528
Georgia 6 511
Democratic Republic of the Congo 30 471
Mayotte 4 460
Malta 4 458
Jordan 7 449
Taiwan 6 429
Mali 24 424
Réunion 0 418
Kenya 14 374
Jamaica 7 364
El Salvador 8 345
Palestinian Territories 2 342
Mauritius 9 334
Venezuela 10 325
Montenegro 7 321
Isle of Man 21 309
Tanzania 10 300
Sudan 22 275
Vietnam 0 270
Equatorial Guinea 1 258
Paraguay 9 228
Maldives 0 228
Rwanda 0 212
Republic of the Congo 8 207
Faroe Islands 0 187
Gabon 3 176
Guadeloupe 12 167
Martinique 14 163
Myanmar 5 146
Gibraltar 0 141
Brunei 1 138
Liberia 16 133
Madagascar 2 128
Ethiopia 3 126
French Guiana 1 124
Cambodia 0 122
Trinidad and Tobago 8 116
Bermuda 6 110
N. Cyprus 4 108
Cape Verde 1 106
Aruba 2 100
Togo 6 99
Sierra Leone 4 99
Monaco 4 95
Zambia 3 89
Liechtenstein 1 82
Bahamas 11 80
Barbados 6 76
Haiti 6 76
Sint Marteen 13 74
Guyana 8 74
Guinea-Bissau 1 73
Eswatini 1 71
Cayman Islands 1 66
Benin 1 64
Libya 2 61
Chad 2 52
Syria 3 43
Saint Martin 3 38
Malawi 3 36
Zimbabwe 4 32
Angola 2 27
Antigua and Barbuda 3 24
Botswana 1 23
Belize 2 18
Burundi 2 15
Curaçao 1 14
Nicaragua 3 13
Montserrat 1 11
Turks and Caicos 1 11
Gambia 1 10
Suriname 1 10
Mauritania 1 7
British Virgin Islands 1 5
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.
Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans