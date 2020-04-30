Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.13 million, death toll crosses 218,100

(Reuters) - More than 3.13 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 218,169 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
