Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.13 million, death toll crosses 218,100

A migrant worker wears a mask and practices social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Mayfair Farms in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

(Reuters) - More than 3.13 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 218,169 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.