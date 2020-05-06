Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.68 million, death toll reaches 256,000

A municipality employee, wearing protective gear, disinfects the stairs, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Mexico May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

(Reuters) - More than 3.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 256,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0644 GMT on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.