Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.86 million, death toll over 268,600

Rosa Leyva (R) and her nephew Viridiana wait for customers at her stall where she sells plastic flower arrangements and religious images, outside the San Rafael cemetery, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

(Reuters) - More than 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 268,620 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0648 GMT on Friday.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.