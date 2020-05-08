Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.86 million, death toll over 268,600

(Reuters) - More than 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 268,620 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0648 GMT on Friday.
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.
Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy