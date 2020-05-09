Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.96 million, death toll over 273,000

(Reuters) - More than 3.96 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 273,974 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1315 GMT on Saturday.
Countries and Total Total
Territories Cases Deaths
TOTAL 3,960,686 273,974
United States 1,294,527 77,238
Spain 240,711 26,299
Italy 217,185 30,201
United Kingdom 211,364 31,241
Russia 187,859 1,723
France 174,791 25,987
Germany 168,049 7,327
Brazil 145,328 9,897
Turkey 135,569 3,689
Iran 104,691 6,541
China 82,887 4,633
Canada 66,434 4,569
Peru 61,847 1,714
India 59,662 1,981
Belgium 52,011 8,521
Netherlands 42,093 5,359
Saudi Arabia 35,432 229
Mexico 31,522 3,160
Switzerland 30,207 1,526
Ecuador 28,818 1,704
Pakistan 27,474 618
Portugal 27,268 1,114
Chile 25,972 294
Sweden 25,265 3,175
Singapore 22,460 20
Ireland 22,385 1,403
Belarus 21,101 121
Qatar 20,201 12
United Arab 16,793 174
Emirates
Japan 16,480 628
Israel 16,409 245
Austria 15,727 614
Poland 15,366 776
Romania 14,811 898
Ukraine 14,195 361
Bangladesh 13,770 214
Indonesia 13,645 959
South Korea 10,840 256
Philippines 10,610 704
Denmark 10,218 522
Colombia 10,051 428
Serbia 9,943 209
Dominican Republic 9,095 373
South Africa 8,232 161
Panama 8,070 231
Czech Republic 8,065 271
Norway 8,034 213
Egypt 7,981 482
Kuwait 7,208 47
Australia 6,929 97
Malaysia 6,535 107
Finland 5,738 260
Morocco 5,711 186
Argentina 5,611 293
Algeria 5,369 488
Kazakhstan 4,922 31
Moldova 4,728 150
Bahrain 4,404 8
Luxembourg 3,871 100
Afghanistan 3,653 106
Nigeria 3,526 107
Hungary 3,187 392
Oman 3,112 15
Ghana 3,091 18
Armenia 3,029 43
Thailand 3,004 56
Greece 2,691 150
Iraq 2,603 104
Uzbekistan 2,349 10
Cameroon 2,267 108
Azerbaijan 2,204 28
Croatia 2,161 86
Bolivia 2,081 102
Bosnia 2,070 98
Guinea 1,927 11
Bulgaria 1,872 86
Iceland 1,801 10
Honduras 1,771 107
Cuba 1,729 73
Estonia 1,725 56
North Macedonia 1,586 90
Ivory Coast 1,571 20
Senegal 1,551 13
New Zealand 1,492 21
Slovakia 1,455 26
Slovenia 1,450 100
Lithuania 1,436 49
Djibouti 1,133 3
Hong Kong 1,045 4
Tunisia 1,026 44
Kyrgyzstan 931 24
Sudan 930 52
Somalia 928 44
Latvia 928 18
Democratic Republic 897 36
of the Congo
Cyprus 889 15
Kosovo 861 27
Albania 850 31
Sri Lanka 844 9
Guatemala 832 23
Lebanon 796 26
Niger 781 42
Costa Rica 773 6
Andorra 752 47
Maldives 744 3
El Salvador 742 16
Burkina Faso 736 48
Uruguay 694 18
Mali 650 33
San Marino 623 41
Georgia 623 10
Kenya 621 29
Guinea-Bissau 564 2
Paraguay 563 10
Palestine 547 4
Channel Islands 545 41
Tajikistan 522 12
Tanzania 509 21
Jordan 508 9
Gabon 504 8
Malta 489 5
Jamaica 488 9
Mayotte 460 4
Taiwan 440 6
Equatorial Guinea 439 4
Réunion 418 -
Venezuela 381 10
Mauritius 332 10
Isle of Man 329 23
Montenegro 324 8
Vietnam 288 -
Republic of the 274 10
Congo
Rwanda 271 -
Madagascar 260 -
Chad 253 27
Sierra Leone 225 14
Cape Verde 218 2
Ethiopia 194 4
Liberia 189 33
Faroe Islands 187 -
Martinique 183 14
Myanmar 177 6
Sao Tome and 174 3
Principe
Zambia 167 4
Guadeloupe 153 13
Eswatini 153 2
Gibraltar 146 -
Togo 145 10
Brunei 141 1
Benin 140 2
French Guiana 138 1
Haiti 129 12
Cambodia 122 -
South Sudan 120 -
Bermuda 118 7
Trinidad and Tobago 116 8
Nepal 109 -
N. Cyprus 108 4
Aruba 101 3
Uganda 101 -
Monaco 95 4
Guyana 93 10
Bahamas 92 11
Barbados 82 7
Liechtenstein 82 1
Cayman Islands 80 1
Sint Maarten 76 14
Libya 64 3
Syria 45 3
Malawi 43 3
Saint Martin 38 3
Angola 36 2
Zimbabwe 34 4
Yemen 26 5
Antigua and Barbuda 25 3
Botswana 23 1
Gambia 20 1
Burundi 19 2
Belize 18 2
Nicaragua 16 5
Curaçao 16 1
Turks and Caicos 12 1
Montserrat 11 1
Suriname 10 1
Comoros 8 1
Mauritania 8 1
British Virgin 7 1
Islands
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.
Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry