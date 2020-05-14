Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.31 million, death toll crosses 290,800

A man wears a protective face mask while jogging, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

(Reuters) - More than 4.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 291,820 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.