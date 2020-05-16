Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.56 million, death toll crosses 306,000

(Reuters) - More than 4.56 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 306,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1315 GMT on Saturday.
Countries and Total Total
Territories Cases Deaths
TOTAL 4,561,090 306,221
United States 1,449,755 86,996
Russia 262,843 2,418
Spain 248,037 27,459
United Kingdom 236,711 33,998
Italy 223,096 31,368
Brazil 218,223 14,817
France 178,870 27,425
Germany 173,552 7,866
Turkey 146,457 4,055
Iran 116,635 6,902
India 85,940 2,752
Peru 84,495 2,392
China 82,941 4,633
Canada 74,613 5,562
Belgium 54,644 8,959
Saudi Arabia 49,176 292
Mexico 45,032 4,767
Netherlands 43,681 5,643
Chile 39,542 394
Pakistan 38,799 834
Ecuador 31,467 2,594
Switzerland 30,514 1,589
Qatar 29,425 14
Sweden 29,207 3,646
Portugal 28,583 1,190
Belarus 27,730 156
Singapore 27,391 21
Ireland 23,956 1,518
United Arab 21,084 208
Emirates
Bangladesh 20,995 314
Poland 17,850 893
Ukraine 17,330 476
Indonesia 17,025 1,089
Japan 17,022 761
Israel 16,589 266
Romania 16,437 1,056
Austria 16,068 628
Colombia 14,216 546
South Africa 13,524 247
Kuwait 12,860 96
Philippines 12,305 817
Dominican 11,739 424
Republic
South Korea 11,037 262
Egypt 10,829 571
Denmark 10,791 537
Serbia 10,438 225
Panama 9,268 266
Czech Republic 8,352 293
Norway 8,197 232
Argentina 7,479 356
Australia 7,036 98
Malaysia 6,872 113
Morocco 6,652 190
Algeria 6,629 536
Bahrain 6,418 10
Finland 6,228 293
Kazakhstan 5,850 34
Moldova 5,745 202
Ghana 5,530 24
Nigeria 5,162 167
Afghanistan 4,963 127
Oman 4,625 19
Armenia 4,044 52
Luxembourg 3,923 104
Bolivia 3,577 164
Hungary 3,417 442
Iraq 3,143 115
Thailand 3,025 56
Cameroon 2,954 139
Azerbaijan 2,897 35
Greece 2,770 156
Uzbekistan 2,719 11
Guinea 2,473 14
Honduras 2,460 134
Senegal 2,310 25
Bosnia 2,236 128
Croatia 2,222 95
Bulgaria 2,138 102
Ivory Coast 1,971 24
Sudan 1,964 91
Cuba 1,840 79
Iceland 1,802 10
Estonia 1,766 63
North 1,740 97
Macedonia
Guatemala 1,643 30
Lithuania 1,523 54
New Zealand 1,498 21
Slovakia 1,480 27
Slovenia 1,465 103
Djibouti 1,309 4
Democratic 1,299 50
Republic of the
Congo
Somalia 1,284 53
El Salvador 1,265 25
Tajikistan 1,118 33
Kyrgyzstan 1,117 14
Gabon 1,104 10
Hong Kong 1,053 4
Tunisia 1,032 45
Maldives 1,031 4
Latvia 970 19
Kosovo 944 29
Sri Lanka 937 9
Albania 916 31
Guinea-Bissau 913 3
Cyprus 905 17
Lebanon 891 26
Niger 876 50
Costa Rica 843 8
Kenya 781 45
Mali 779 46
Burkina Faso 773 51
Andorra 761 49
Paraguay 759 11
Uruguay 732 19
Georgia 671 12
Zambia 668 7
San Marino 652 41
Equatorial 594 7
Guinea
Jordan 586 9
Palestine 554 4
Channel 549 43
Islands
Tanzania 544 21
Malta 532 6
Jamaica 509 9
Mayotte 460 4
Venezuela 459 10
Taiwan 440 7
Réunion 418 -
Sierra Leone 408 26
Chad 399 46
Republic of 391 15
the Congo
Benin 339 2
Isle of Man 332 23
Mauritius 332 10
Montenegro 324 9
Vietnam 318 -
Cape Verde 315 2
Ethiopia 287 5
Rwanda 287 -
Nepal 278 -
Togo 238 11
Haiti 235 20
Sao Tome and 235 7
Principe
South Sudan 235 1
Madagascar 230 -
Central 221 -
African
Republic
Liberia 215 35
Martinique 192 14
Eswatini 190 2
French Guiana 189 1
Faroe Islands 187 -
Myanmar 182 6
Uganda 160 -
Guadeloupe 155 13
Gibraltar 147 -
Brunei 141 1
Bermuda 123 9
Cambodia 122 -
Mozambique 119 -
Guyana 116 10
Trinidad and 116 8
Tobago
N. Cyprus 108 4
Yemen 106 15
Aruba 101 3
Bahamas 96 11
Monaco 96 4
Cayman Islands 94 1
Barbados 85 7
Liechtenstein 82 1
Sint Maarten 77 15
Libya 64 3
Malawi 64 3
Syria 50 3
Angola 48 2
Saint Martin 39 3
Zimbabwe 37 4
Burundi 27 1
Antigua and 25 6
Barbuda
Botswana 24 1
Gambia 23 1
Belize 18 2
Nicaragua 16 5
Mauritania 16 2
Curaçao 16 1
Turks and 12 1
Caicos
Comoros 11 1
Montserrat 11 1
Suriname 10 1
British Virgin 8 1
Islands
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.
Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry