Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.56 million, death toll crosses 306,000

(Reuters) - More than 4.56 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 306,221 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Two residents wearing face masks chat at a old residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1315 GMT on Saturday.

Countries and Total Total

Territories Cases Deaths

TOTAL 4,561,090 306,221

United States 1,449,755 86,996

Russia 262,843 2,418

Spain 248,037 27,459

United Kingdom 236,711 33,998

Italy 223,096 31,368

Brazil 218,223 14,817

France 178,870 27,425

Germany 173,552 7,866

Turkey 146,457 4,055

Iran 116,635 6,902

India 85,940 2,752

Peru 84,495 2,392

China 82,941 4,633

Canada 74,613 5,562

Belgium 54,644 8,959

Saudi Arabia 49,176 292

Mexico 45,032 4,767

Netherlands 43,681 5,643

Chile 39,542 394

Pakistan 38,799 834

Ecuador 31,467 2,594

Switzerland 30,514 1,589

Qatar 29,425 14

Sweden 29,207 3,646

Portugal 28,583 1,190

Belarus 27,730 156

Singapore 27,391 21

Ireland 23,956 1,518

United Arab 21,084 208

Emirates

Bangladesh 20,995 314

Poland 17,850 893

Ukraine 17,330 476

Indonesia 17,025 1,089

Japan 17,022 761

Israel 16,589 266

Romania 16,437 1,056

Austria 16,068 628

Colombia 14,216 546

South Africa 13,524 247

Kuwait 12,860 96

Philippines 12,305 817

Dominican 11,739 424

Republic

South Korea 11,037 262

Egypt 10,829 571

Denmark 10,791 537

Serbia 10,438 225

Panama 9,268 266

Czech Republic 8,352 293

Norway 8,197 232

Argentina 7,479 356

Australia 7,036 98

Malaysia 6,872 113

Morocco 6,652 190

Algeria 6,629 536

Bahrain 6,418 10

Finland 6,228 293

Kazakhstan 5,850 34

Moldova 5,745 202

Ghana 5,530 24

Nigeria 5,162 167

Afghanistan 4,963 127

Oman 4,625 19

Armenia 4,044 52

Luxembourg 3,923 104

Bolivia 3,577 164

Hungary 3,417 442

Iraq 3,143 115

Thailand 3,025 56

Cameroon 2,954 139

Azerbaijan 2,897 35

Greece 2,770 156

Uzbekistan 2,719 11

Guinea 2,473 14

Honduras 2,460 134

Senegal 2,310 25

Bosnia 2,236 128

Croatia 2,222 95

Bulgaria 2,138 102

Ivory Coast 1,971 24

Sudan 1,964 91

Cuba 1,840 79

Iceland 1,802 10

Estonia 1,766 63

North 1,740 97

Macedonia

Guatemala 1,643 30

Lithuania 1,523 54

New Zealand 1,498 21

Slovakia 1,480 27

Slovenia 1,465 103

Djibouti 1,309 4

Democratic 1,299 50

Republic of the

Congo

Somalia 1,284 53

El Salvador 1,265 25

Tajikistan 1,118 33

Kyrgyzstan 1,117 14

Gabon 1,104 10

Hong Kong 1,053 4

Tunisia 1,032 45

Maldives 1,031 4

Latvia 970 19

Kosovo 944 29

Sri Lanka 937 9

Albania 916 31

Guinea-Bissau 913 3

Cyprus 905 17

Lebanon 891 26

Niger 876 50

Costa Rica 843 8

Kenya 781 45

Mali 779 46

Burkina Faso 773 51

Andorra 761 49

Paraguay 759 11

Uruguay 732 19

Georgia 671 12

Zambia 668 7

San Marino 652 41

Equatorial 594 7

Guinea

Jordan 586 9

Palestine 554 4

Channel 549 43

Islands

Tanzania 544 21

Malta 532 6

Jamaica 509 9

Mayotte 460 4

Venezuela 459 10

Taiwan 440 7

Réunion 418 -

Sierra Leone 408 26

Chad 399 46

Republic of 391 15

the Congo

Benin 339 2

Isle of Man 332 23

Mauritius 332 10

Montenegro 324 9

Vietnam 318 -

Cape Verde 315 2

Ethiopia 287 5

Rwanda 287 -

Nepal 278 -

Togo 238 11

Haiti 235 20

Sao Tome and 235 7

Principe

South Sudan 235 1

Madagascar 230 -

Central 221 -

African

Republic

Liberia 215 35

Martinique 192 14

Eswatini 190 2

French Guiana 189 1

Faroe Islands 187 -

Myanmar 182 6

Uganda 160 -

Guadeloupe 155 13

Gibraltar 147 -

Brunei 141 1

Bermuda 123 9

Cambodia 122 -

Mozambique 119 -

Guyana 116 10

Trinidad and 116 8

Tobago

N. Cyprus 108 4

Yemen 106 15

Aruba 101 3

Bahamas 96 11

Monaco 96 4

Cayman Islands 94 1

Barbados 85 7

Liechtenstein 82 1

Sint Maarten 77 15

Libya 64 3

Malawi 64 3

Syria 50 3

Angola 48 2

Saint Martin 39 3

Zimbabwe 37 4

Burundi 27 1

Antigua and 25 6

Barbuda

Botswana 24 1

Gambia 23 1

Belize 18 2

Nicaragua 16 5

Mauritania 16 2

Curaçao 16 1

Turks and 12 1

Caicos

Comoros 11 1

Montserrat 11 1

Suriname 10 1

British Virgin 8 1

Islands

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.