Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4 million, death toll over 276,000

(Reuters) - More than 4.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 276,894 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

REUTERS/John Sibley

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0145 GMT on Sunday.

Countries and Total Total

Territories Cases Deaths

TOTAL 4,026,691 276,894

United States 1,320,413 78,644

Spain 240,711 26,299

Italy 217,185 30,201

United Kingdom 211,364 31,241

Russia 198,676 1,827

France 174,791 25,987

Germany 168,049 7,327

Brazil 155,939 10,627

Turkey 135,569 3,689

Iran 106,220 6,589

China 82,887 4,633

Canada 67,702 4,693

Peru 65,015 1,814

India 59,662 1,981

Belgium 52,011 8,521

Netherlands 42,093 5,359

Saudi Arabia 37,136 239

Mexico 33,460 3,353

Switzerland 30,231 1,532

Ecuador 29,071 1,717

Pakistan 27,474 618

Portugal 27,268 1,114

Chile 27,219 304

Sweden 25,265 3,175

Singapore 22,460 20

Ireland 22,385 1,403

Belarus 21,101 121

Qatar 20,201 12

United Arab 16,793 174

Emirates

Japan 16,480 628

Israel 16,409 245

Austria 15,756 615

Poland 15,510 777

Romania 14,811 898

Ukraine 14,710 376

Bangladesh 13,770 214

Indonesia 13,645 959

South Korea 10,840 256

Philippines 10,610 704

Colombia 10,495 445

Denmark 10,218 522

Serbia 10,032 213

Dominican Republic 9,882 385

South Africa 9,420 186

Panama 8,282 237

Czech Republic 8,087 273

Norway 8,034 213

Egypt 7,981 482

Kuwait 7,623 49

Australia 6,929 97

Malaysia 6,589 108

Argentina 5,776 300

Finland 5,738 260

Morocco 5,711 186

Algeria 5,558 494

Kazakhstan 4,922 31

Moldova 4,728 150

Bahrain 4,595 8

Ghana 4,012 18

Nigeria 3,912 117

Luxembourg 3,871 100

Afghanistan 3,653 106

Oman 3,224 17

Hungary 3,213 405

Armenia 3,175 44

Thailand 3,004 56

Greece 2,691 150

Iraq 2,603 104

Uzbekistan 2,349 10

Cameroon 2,267 108

Bolivia 2,266 106

Azerbaijan 2,204 28

Croatia 2,176 87

Bosnia 2,090 102

Guinea 2,009 11

Bulgaria 1,872 86

Iceland 1,801 10

Honduras 1,771 107

Cuba 1,754 74

Estonia 1,725 56

Senegal 1,634 14

North Macedonia 1,622 91

Ivory Coast 1,602 20

New Zealand 1,492 21

Slovakia 1,455 26

Slovenia 1,454 101

Lithuania 1,436 49

Djibouti 1,135 3

Hong Kong 1,045 4

Tunisia 1,026 44

Somalia 997 48

Kyrgyzstan 931 24

Sudan 930 52

Latvia 928 18

Guatemala 900 24

Democratic Republic 897 39

of the Congo

Cyprus 889 15

Kosovo 861 27

Albania 856 31

Sri Lanka 844 9

Lebanon 796 26

Niger 795 44

El Salvador 784 17

Costa Rica 780 6

Andorra 752 47

Maldives 744 3

Burkina Faso 736 48

Uruguay 702 18

Mali 692 37

Paraguay 689 10

Kenya 649 30

Georgia 626 10

San Marino 623 41

Gabon 620 8

Tajikistan 612 20

Guinea-Bissau 564 2

Palestine 547 4

Channel Islands 545 41

Tanzania 509 21

Jordan 508 9

Jamaica 490 9

Malta 489 5

Mayotte 460 4

Taiwan 440 6

Equatorial Guinea 439 4

Réunion 418 -

Venezuela 388 10

Mauritius 332 10

Isle of Man 329 23

Madagascar 327 -

Montenegro 324 8

Vietnam 288 -

Republic of the 274 10

Congo

Rwanda 273 -

Chad 260 28

Sierra Leone 257 17

Zambia 252 7

Benin 242 2

Cape Verde 230 2

Ethiopia 210 5

Sao Tome and 208 5

Principe

Liberia 199 33

Faroe Islands 187 -

Martinique 186 14

Myanmar 177 6

Eswatini 159 2

Guadeloupe 154 13

Haiti 146 12

Gibraltar 146 -

Togo 145 10

Brunei 141 1

French Guiana 141 1

Cambodia 122 -

South Sudan 120 -

Bermuda 118 7

Trinidad and Tobago 116 8

Uganda 114 -

Nepal 109 -

N. Cyprus 108 4

Aruba 101 3

Monaco 95 4

Guyana 93 10

Bahamas 92 11

Barbados 83 7

Liechtenstein 82 1

Cayman Islands 81 1

Sint Maarten 76 15

Libya 64 3

Syria 45 3

Malawi 43 3

Saint Martin 38 3

Angola 36 2

Zimbabwe 35 4

Yemen 26 5

Antigua and Barbuda 25 6

Botswana 23 1

Gambia 20 1

Burundi 19 2

Belize 18 2

Nicaragua 16 5

Curaçao 16 1

Turks and Caicos 12 1

Montserrat 11 1

Suriname 10 1

Comoros 8 1

Mauritania 8 1

British Virgin 7 1

Islands

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.