Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4 million, death toll over 276,000

(Reuters) - More than 4.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 276,894 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0145 GMT on Sunday.
Countries and Total Total
Territories Cases Deaths
TOTAL 4,026,691 276,894
United States 1,320,413 78,644
Spain 240,711 26,299
Italy 217,185 30,201
United Kingdom 211,364 31,241
Russia 198,676 1,827
France 174,791 25,987
Germany 168,049 7,327
Brazil 155,939 10,627
Turkey 135,569 3,689
Iran 106,220 6,589
China 82,887 4,633
Canada 67,702 4,693
Peru 65,015 1,814
India 59,662 1,981
Belgium 52,011 8,521
Netherlands 42,093 5,359
Saudi Arabia 37,136 239
Mexico 33,460 3,353
Switzerland 30,231 1,532
Ecuador 29,071 1,717
Pakistan 27,474 618
Portugal 27,268 1,114
Chile 27,219 304
Sweden 25,265 3,175
Singapore 22,460 20
Ireland 22,385 1,403
Belarus 21,101 121
Qatar 20,201 12
United Arab 16,793 174
Emirates
Japan 16,480 628
Israel 16,409 245
Austria 15,756 615
Poland 15,510 777
Romania 14,811 898
Ukraine 14,710 376
Bangladesh 13,770 214
Indonesia 13,645 959
South Korea 10,840 256
Philippines 10,610 704
Colombia 10,495 445
Denmark 10,218 522
Serbia 10,032 213
Dominican Republic 9,882 385
South Africa 9,420 186
Panama 8,282 237
Czech Republic 8,087 273
Norway 8,034 213
Egypt 7,981 482
Kuwait 7,623 49
Australia 6,929 97
Malaysia 6,589 108
Argentina 5,776 300
Finland 5,738 260
Morocco 5,711 186
Algeria 5,558 494
Kazakhstan 4,922 31
Moldova 4,728 150
Bahrain 4,595 8
Ghana 4,012 18
Nigeria 3,912 117
Luxembourg 3,871 100
Afghanistan 3,653 106
Oman 3,224 17
Hungary 3,213 405
Armenia 3,175 44
Thailand 3,004 56
Greece 2,691 150
Iraq 2,603 104
Uzbekistan 2,349 10
Cameroon 2,267 108
Bolivia 2,266 106
Azerbaijan 2,204 28
Croatia 2,176 87
Bosnia 2,090 102
Guinea 2,009 11
Bulgaria 1,872 86
Iceland 1,801 10
Honduras 1,771 107
Cuba 1,754 74
Estonia 1,725 56
Senegal 1,634 14
North Macedonia 1,622 91
Ivory Coast 1,602 20
New Zealand 1,492 21
Slovakia 1,455 26
Slovenia 1,454 101
Lithuania 1,436 49
Djibouti 1,135 3
Hong Kong 1,045 4
Tunisia 1,026 44
Somalia 997 48
Kyrgyzstan 931 24
Sudan 930 52
Latvia 928 18
Guatemala 900 24
Democratic Republic 897 39
of the Congo
Cyprus 889 15
Kosovo 861 27
Albania 856 31
Sri Lanka 844 9
Lebanon 796 26
Niger 795 44
El Salvador 784 17
Costa Rica 780 6
Andorra 752 47
Maldives 744 3
Burkina Faso 736 48
Uruguay 702 18
Mali 692 37
Paraguay 689 10
Kenya 649 30
Georgia 626 10
San Marino 623 41
Gabon 620 8
Tajikistan 612 20
Guinea-Bissau 564 2
Palestine 547 4
Channel Islands 545 41
Tanzania 509 21
Jordan 508 9
Jamaica 490 9
Malta 489 5
Mayotte 460 4
Taiwan 440 6
Equatorial Guinea 439 4
Réunion 418 -
Venezuela 388 10
Mauritius 332 10
Isle of Man 329 23
Madagascar 327 -
Montenegro 324 8
Vietnam 288 -
Republic of the 274 10
Congo
Rwanda 273 -
Chad 260 28
Sierra Leone 257 17
Zambia 252 7
Benin 242 2
Cape Verde 230 2
Ethiopia 210 5
Sao Tome and 208 5
Principe
Liberia 199 33
Faroe Islands 187 -
Martinique 186 14
Myanmar 177 6
Eswatini 159 2
Guadeloupe 154 13
Haiti 146 12
Gibraltar 146 -
Togo 145 10
Brunei 141 1
French Guiana 141 1
Cambodia 122 -
South Sudan 120 -
Bermuda 118 7
Trinidad and Tobago 116 8
Uganda 114 -
Nepal 109 -
N. Cyprus 108 4
Aruba 101 3
Monaco 95 4
Guyana 93 10
Bahamas 92 11
Barbados 83 7
Liechtenstein 82 1
Cayman Islands 81 1
Sint Maarten 76 15
Libya 64 3
Syria 45 3
Malawi 43 3
Saint Martin 38 3
Angola 36 2
Zimbabwe 35 4
Yemen 26 5
Antigua and Barbuda 25 6
Botswana 23 1
Gambia 20 1
Burundi 19 2
Belize 18 2
Nicaragua 16 5
Curaçao 16 1
Turks and Caicos 12 1
Montserrat 11 1
Suriname 10 1
Comoros 8 1
Mauritania 8 1
British Virgin 7 1
Islands
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.
Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry