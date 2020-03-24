Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 17,000

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a globe-shaped public garden, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Algiers, Algeria March 23, 2020. REUTERS / Ramzi Boudina

March 24 (Reuters) - More than 395,500 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 17,225 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported by 195 countries outside China.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.